HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has died from Tuesday’s three vehicle crash in Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police Department Traffic Accident Investigator, Lt. Scott Hensler, Deandra Williams, 35 died from her injuries following the crash at the intersection of Oglethorpe Highway and Court Street in Hinesville.

Hensler said Williams was driving eastbound on the highway and drove into oncoming traffic first striking a 2017 Chevy Malibu head on which was being driven by Limayri Cruz. Cruz was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. Cruz was treated and later released.

Williams continued on and stuck a second vehicle identified as a 2015 Ford Escape head on which was being driven by Nina Seals, 23, of Brunswick. Seals was transported by emergency medical helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where she is still being treated for her injuries.

Williams’ passenger, her 14-year-old son, whose name has not been released was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was treated and released.

Williams was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

The accident remains under investigation by Hinesville Police Department Traffic Investigator, Joseph Gregory