Upcoming ‘Stop the Violence’ walk starts at site of 2.5-year-old murder investigation

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – It has been two and a half years since Savannah Police (SPD) says 23-year-old Stefon Wright was shot and killed steps from his own home.

It happened in December of 2018 near the intersection of Treat Avenue and Iowa Street.

Family and friends of Wright started their new year with a burial.

It was his loving, joking personality that filled every seat at a funeral service at First African Baptist Church. But it was a bullet that sent him to the hospital a few days before.

“He was always motivating people and he motivated me and lifted me up because I had just lost my brother 2 weeks before he passed,” said Rasheeda Hunter, a friend of Wright’s.

She says their friendship was short-lived, but meaningful and, ultimately, life-changing.

“I was a party girl. I was in the streets. I was around those type of things, so it was normal for me,” remembers Hunter. “But I don’t want to live abnormal anymore. And it affected my life completely.”

Wright’s death and other recent violence is what inspired Hunter to organize a Stop the Violence Community Walk this weekend.

“In the city there’s been so much gun violence — in the black, African American community — so we just want everyone to come together in peace and love an raise awareness that we do care and that something has to change,” said Hunter.

Speakers at the walk will demand accountability. The walk starts where Hunter says Wright and two other men lost their lives.

“We may have to sweat but I’d rather sweat now than for them to bleed later,” said Hunter.

Police are still asking for information from anyone who know something. Call (912) 234-2020 to submit an anonymous tip.