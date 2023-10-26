SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In our ongoing effort this month to Unmask Domestic Violence, we devoted the last half hour of Thursday’s First News at 4 to leading the discussion on what domestic violence looks like in our communities and how all of us can play a part in addressing it.
Our panelists:
- Karen Alston, a domestic violence survivor and nationally certified domestic violence advocate
- Detective Constance Hogan with the Savannah Police Department’s Family Violence Unit
- Pastor Candace Hardnett, chair of Proud Savannah, the city’s LGBTQ task force
- Mary Jo Horton, the Behavioral Health Manager at Memorial Health and co-host of our Wellness Wednesday segments on First News at 4
If you or someone you know needs help, here are some local and national resources:
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233
The National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673
Safe Shelter Savannah’s 24-Hour Hotline at (912) 629-8888