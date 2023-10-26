SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In our ongoing effort this month to Unmask Domestic Violence, we devoted the last half hour of Thursday’s First News at 4 to leading the discussion on what domestic violence looks like in our communities and how all of us can play a part in addressing it.

Our panelists:

Karen Alston, a domestic violence survivor and nationally certified domestic violence advocate

Detective Constance Hogan with the Savannah Police Department’s Family Violence Unit

Pastor Candace Hardnett, chair of Proud Savannah, the city’s LGBTQ task force

Mary Jo Horton, the Behavioral Health Manager at Memorial Health and co-host of our Wellness Wednesday segments on First News at 4

If you or someone you know needs help, here are some local and national resources:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233

The National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673

Safe Shelter Savannah’s 24-Hour Hotline at (912) 629-8888