University System of Georgia suspends classes for 2 weeks, including GS and Savannah State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Classes are suspended for two weeks at all schools in the University System of Georgia (USG).

This includes Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University.

The move was to “allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia,” the system said.

Students were asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13. This closure will remain in effect through Sunday, March 29.

News 3 spoke to one Savannah State student who said she packed as much as she could to drive back to Atlanta with a friend.

Jada Greene, a freshman, said she’s lucky, adding that some students were still trying to figure out what to do.

“I know it’s spring break and we have plans to leave anyway, but what if I didn’t have the funds to just get up and leave? What if I didn’t have a ride to just get up and leave?” she wondered. “Then I would be a stuck student who didn’t have anywhere to go.”

Until she’s allowed to come back, Greene said she’d stay in Atlanta.

News 3 reached out to Savannah State and Georgia Southern to see what the plan is for students who might not be able to leave campus. No word yet from either college.