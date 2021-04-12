Universities mandate vaccinations: The plan locally

SAVANNAH, STATSBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Some colleges and universities — including Duke University, most recently — are now requiring students, staff and faculty members to get the coronavirus vaccine. It is part of a nationwide effort to safely return to in-person classes in the fall.

In March, the University System of Georgia put out its recommendations for schools returning for class in the fall semester. It is asking all campuses to resume normal operations.

A representative tells News 3 that, in preparation, “institutions already have received more than 33,000 doses which are being administered actively to eligible students, faculty, and staff. Additionally, volunteers from multiple campuses have volunteered their time to assist with vaccination efforts both on and off campus.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University System of Georgia has worked closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office to keep our campuses healthy and safe.” Aaron Diamant, Vice-Chancellor Communications University System of Georgia

An event last week at Paulsen Stadium makes Georgia Southern University (GS) one of several around the state offering vaccines on campus.

President and Doctor Kyle Marerro says GS is planning for a full return to campus with normal operations.

At Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the plan is to return to an on-ground course schedule starting in the summer.

A statement online says “all on-ground safety measures currently in place have been extended in line with CDC guidelines.”

Further, Savannah State University (SSU) is also resuming normal operations in the fall.

SSU, SCAD and GS are not mandating vaccinations, but are strongly encouraging them.

We have made the vaccine readily available through on-campus clinics, as well as by partnering with Chatham County to provide free rides to local vaccination sites not only for our community, but for the residents of Chatham County. We hope our campus community will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves, their families and to help get our university back to full speed.” Annette Ogletree-McDougal, Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has also indicated that it will not require vaccinations for students or staff members.