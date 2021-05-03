Unity gathering of local women celebrates change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of local women gathered at Daffin Park Sunday night to show how women can impact change in Savannah through unity.

Wearing white as a symbol of that unity, the women celebrated all of the things they’ve been able to overcome in the last year during the pandemic.

Their message to women throughout the community is to come together; one mind, one soul, and one heart.

“We believe that if we unify ourselves, and we get rid of things that are, the things that are from the pandemic, and come together in love and peace and joy, that we can get a job done in the city of Savannah,” said event organizer Bishop Jackie Gilbert Grant.

The organizers say they’re planning another unity gathering of women.

Their goal for the next event is to have 500 local women in attendance.