SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of a devastating tornado that struck Bryan County Tuesday, the United Way of the Coastal Empire has organized a fund to provide for critical needs in the community.

All year long, the nonprofit coordinates resources with its partners to provide long-term assistance to residents in Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and Effingham counties.

But when disaster hits, United Way is there to assess immediate needs, like temporary shelter, food and clothing.

The nonprofit established the Bryan County Disaster Response Fund this week to make giving back easy. Donations can be made by texting “Help Today” to 40403 or on the United Way’s website at uwce.org.

“We are asking everyone to join us by giving to help those impacted,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO Brynn Grant stated.

For residents in need, call the United Way at 211 for assistance.