United Way offering options for local volunteer efforts

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 05:16 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 05:16 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Efforts are underway to help families hit hard by Tropical Storm Florence.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire is already preparing for recovery.

The storm is leaving damage to homes and businesses along with heavy winds and storm surge to the Carolinas.

Anyone interested in volunteer efforts locally or in the storm damaged areas can do so by registering with The United Way via their website.

The CEO and President of the United Way of the Coastal Empire tells News 3, 100% of the proceeds donated will go to families impacted by Florence. 

