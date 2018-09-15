United Way offering options for local volunteer efforts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: United Way of the Coastal Empire, Facebook Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Efforts are underway to help families hit hard by Tropical Storm Florence.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire is already preparing for recovery.

The storm is leaving damage to homes and businesses along with heavy winds and storm surge to the Carolinas.

Anyone interested in volunteer efforts locally or in the storm damaged areas can do so by registering with The United Way via their website.

The CEO and President of the United Way of the Coastal Empire tells News 3, 100% of the proceeds donated will go to families impacted by Florence.