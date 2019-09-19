United Way of the Coastal Empire sets over $8M campaign goal for 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a two week delay due to Hurricane Dorian, United Way of Coastal Empire kicked off its 2019 annual campaign with a fundraising goal of $8,150,000.

The organization announced the goal Thursday afternoon after a kick-off event at the Savannah Civic Center.

Funds raised will be invested into local health and human service programs that improve the lives of people in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

The 2019 campaign is led by Savannah Market President Ken Rabitsch of Synovus. The campaign message is “We are one”.

“Raising $8,150,000 through United Way will take all of us, from every walk of life, pulling together to help one another,” Rabitsch said. “Each of us, doing what we can, whether it’s $1 a week, $10 a week or even $50 a week, can truly make a difference. The power of one individual supporting United Way can have a tremendous impact on the life of a person or family.”

United Way’s 2019 campaign will run from Sept. 5 through Nov. 21. To give, visit uwce.org/give or text UWCE to 565-12.