United Way of the Coastal Empire offering emergency funds for government workers Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Although President Trump has agreed to signing a bill that would temporarily open the government for three weeks, a local organization is stepping up to help federal workers in need.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire partnered with the Savannah Hilton-Head International Airport and an anonymous donor to provide significant financial assistance to government employees.

The emergency fund is open to anyone impacted by the government shutdown.

"We have some money right now that's available to federal workers that can't pay utility bills, that can't pay for food . . . some of these small expenses that are ongoing expenses. All they have to do to apply is show their federal ID, give us a copy of the bill that's past due, and then their last pay stub. That's all you have to do and they can get assistance immediately," said President and CEO Deb Thompson.

Thompson tells News 3 all anyone in need has to do is call 211. The United Way will provide information and resources that are available locally and may also be able to assist them with cash funds.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire serves Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty Counties.

All of the money donated to the organization goes directly to those in need.

To get help or donate, go to their website.