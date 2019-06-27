United Way of the Coastal Empire holding annual school supply drive

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire Bryan County office is hosting its annual school supply drive.

Throughout July, the organization is accepting donations that will be distributed to low-income students to guarantee they are prepared on the first day of school.

Supplies needed include:

Spiral notebooks/composition notebooks

Pencils

Loose lead paper

3-ring binders

Glue sticks

Pencil pouches

Scissors

Crayons

Rulers

Backpacks

A complete list of items needed can be found on the Bryan County School website.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Bryan County Family Connections (Richmond Hill and Pembroke)

Richmond Hill Fire Department (Stations 1 and 2)

Publix

Food Lion

Dollar General (Richmond Hill)

Angel Early Learning Center

Jacob Grant Community Center

“This annual event allows our children to be able to come to the first day of school with the needed supplies to start them on the right path for the school year,” Bryan County Area Director Mary Fuller said.

Volunteers and staff will organize backpacks full of school supplies for each school in Bryan County from elementary to high school. Supplies will also be given out at two community events. The events are the Community Day Out at Waterfront Church in Richmond Hill on July 27 and the National Night Out in Pembroke on August 6. An application is required.

Families can also stop by the United Way office in Richmond Hill the week of July 22 to pick up backpacks.

For more information, contact the United Way of the Coastal Empire Bryan County office at 912-651-7700 or visit their website.