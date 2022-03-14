SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Way of the Lowcountry (UWLC) wants the community’s input the needs and issues they face and to learn how residents envision the future of the Lowcountry.

UWL invites residents of Beaufort and Jasper counties o complete the online survey (in English or Spanish) at www.uwlowcountry.org/survey.

Organizers say the survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete, and all answers are anonymous. (For residents who don’t have access to the internet, paper copies of the survey are available. Contact the United Way office at 843.982.3040)

The survey is part of a comprehensive community needs assessment UWLC is conducting this year to identify and prioritize local health and human service needs of residents in the two-county region it actively serves.

The assessment focuses on United Way’s key impact areas of basic needs, economic mobility, education and health.