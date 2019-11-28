United Way hosts annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire hosted its annual Turkey Trot Thursday morning at Daffin Park.

It was the four-mile race’s 11th year. It is run in Daffin Park and loops through the Ardsley Park neighborhood. In addition to the regular race, there was also a kids’ 5k race and the Diaper Dash for children under the age of three.

A post-race awards ceremony was held for the top three finishers in each age group. All proceeds from the events will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.