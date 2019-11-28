United Way hosts annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire hosted its annual Turkey Trot Thursday morning at Daffin Park.

It was the four-mile race’s 11th year. It is run in Daffin Park and loops through the Ardsley Park neighborhood. In addition to the regular race, there was also a kids’ 5k race and the Diaper Dash for children under the age of three.

A post-race awards ceremony was held for the top three finishers in each age group. All proceeds from the events will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories