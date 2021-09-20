United Airlines extends service to year-round at Hilton Head Island Airport

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH) announced United Airlines has expanded its seasonal nonstop service between the HHH and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to daily, year-round service.

United also plans to continue to provide seasonal flight options between HHH and other United cities.

Officials at HHH say United plans to use their new CRJ-550 for the service between HHH and IAD.

CRJ-550

The CRJ-550 is a 50-seat aircraft with two cabins.

Officials add the aircraft has wi-fi, more legroom and enough overhead bin space for every customer to bring a roller bag onboard.