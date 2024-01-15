SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Unitarian Universalist Church hosted their ‘We Are One’ MLK concert Monday afternoon.

WSAV spoke with David Neches, music director for the church about the annual event.

“It has long been a tradition to do a concert in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Memorial Association,” Neches said. “This has been going on for many years.”



Savannah’s jazz and blues, great Huxsie Scott, Savannah State University choir and Unitarian Universalist church choir joined together to perform songs that touched on emancipation, freedom and empowerment.

“It makes my heart so full and so full of love for the community and the fact that we are coming together in music for a common good,” Neches continued.



This year’s MLK day parade marshal, Mercedes Wright-Arnold was in attendance. Like Dr. King, she said all her life she’s fought for justice.



“When we started the movement, it was against Georgia law for black people and white people to join together in this building,” Mrs. Wright-Arnold said. “You can read the laws of segregation. You will see that today’s gathering would have been illegal according to Georgia law.”



As people joined hand in hand, it was clear the concert achieved its goal. That is, assuring people that ‘We Are One’.