SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Union Mission is extending hours at its Day Center at Grace House to accommodate those who need food and shelter during the brutal summer heat.

According to Storm Team 3, this weekend could bring a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Located at 120 Fahm Street, the Day Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be available.

“Union Mission sees the critical need for a place to go for the homeless population during high temperatures. We are pleased to rise to the occasion by opening our Day Center during the weekend,” said Michael Traynor, President & CEO. “We are thankful for the dedication of our staff and partners in being able to provide this needed service.”

On average, Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House serves 60 to 70 unsheltered individuals each day of operation.

Those interested in supporting the Union Mission’s weekend shelter are encouraged to donate plastic cups, utensils, plates, napkins and bottled water. Simply drop them off at the Day Center this weekend between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.