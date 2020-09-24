Unemployment rate drops in August for Savannah, surrounding area

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – August’s unemployment numbers show a bit of encouragement for Savannah and surrounding areas.

Initial jobless claims dropped by 45 percent last month, Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler announced Thursday.

Savannah’s unemployment claims were down by 44 percent, compared to August 2019 when claims were up about 1,421 percent.

At the end of August, 169,056 Savannahians had a job. That number decreased by two over the month and is down by 12,851 compared to the same time a year ago.

Regionally, in Coastal Georgia, unemployment decreased by 2.1 percentage points, dropping the rate to 5.9 percent.

In 2019, that number was 3.7.

Initial claims for unemployment dropped to 45 percent in August. Last August, claims were up by about 1,378 percent.

Georgia, as a whole, is among the top 10 states in the nation with the lowest jobless rates, coming in at number seven.

There were 62,335 claims filed last week in Georgia — that number is down by 11,596 since the first week of August.

