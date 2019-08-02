Underwater gliders help make hurricane predictions in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Scientists based in Chatham County at the University of Georgia’s Skidaway Institute of Oceanography are part of a team of researchers collecting information to help with hurricane predictions.

They operate underwater robots that collect a new data set for storm forecasters. The robots look like torpedoes and are called underwater gliders.

For the first time, they are giving meteorologists water temperatures beneath the waves during the storm. This information is vital to making more accurate forecasts of a hurricane’s power by revealing if it will either gain strength or weaken.

This will be the second hurricane season where this technology comes into play. Last year, Chatham County-based gliders played an important role in the observation and prediction of Hurricane Florence.

Martin Staunton has the story tonight on News 3.