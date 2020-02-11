Undercover narcotics investigation leads to arrest and seizure of drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) announced a search warrant led to uncovering drugs and an arrest.

Officials say the CNT executed the search warrant Monday morning at a home located in the 1200 block of West 41st Street in Savannah.

Investigators discovered various controlled substances including ecstasy (MDMA), crack cocaine, and marijuana.

CNT arrested William “Redd” Butler, 36,of Savannah on charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Officials say the CNT’s investigation into Butler began in January after CNT was tipped off that he was selling various controlled substances to include crack cocaine and ecstasy. Agents also seized $850.

According to CNT, during their investigation undercover agents made drug purchases from Butler.

