BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two ambulances are on their way to assist Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

HelpingUkraine.us arranged for the vehicles to travel from Jackson, Mississippi, to the Brunswick Port for shipping, in partnership with multiple agencies: Pafford EMS, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults and Children), ProgenaCare Global and Lift Logistics.

The ambulances departed from the port on Thursday.

John Daniel of ProgenaCare Global said he witnessed firsthand the impact of the medical professionals in Ukraine.

“We learned just how great the need for ambulances was when we were training the physicians in the hospitals overflowing with soldiers,” Daniel stated. “They were using everyday vehicles to transport soldiers from the warfront to hospitals – as most of them were destroyed earlier in Russian attacks.”

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.