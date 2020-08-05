UGA to offer free webinar to local businesses on severe weather preparedness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia (UGA) will offer a free webinar series this month to help local businesses prepare for weather emergencies and learn how to bounce back after a major storm.

The Emergency Preparedness and Business Continuity webinar series will be offered for free online on Aug. 24-27.

Participants will learn about emergency loan programs available through the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), insurance, how to plan for business continuity after a disaster, and state and federal requirements for reentry to evacuated communities.

“Having a plan in place before a natural disaster strikes can help businesses reopen sooner, which provides stability to a community,” said Allan Adams, director of the UGA Small Business Development Center, which is hosting the webinar. “The health of the state and the economy depend upon Georgia’s small businesses.”

The webinars will be held via Zoom by the SBDC regional office in Savannah, and will include four sessions, one each day from 2-3:30 p.m. Learn more and register, HERE.

Partnering with the UGA SBDC to present the webinar series are the SBA; USDA; UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant; Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner; Chatham Emergency Management Agency; Colquitt-Miller County Chamber of Commerce; and Chatham Insurance Partners.