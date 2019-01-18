UGA hockey players visit children’s hospital

Before hockey players geared up for the Savannah Hockey Classic, they visited children at Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital.

News 3 was there as dozens of hockey players from the University of Georgia gave kids hockey themed toys and coloring books.

This visit is something the team does every year. It lit up the kids faces. The hospital says it’s because their stay is long and there’s not much to do.

The Savannah Hockey Classic is a two-night game between four schools: Georgia Tech, Florida State, University of Georgia and the University of Florida.

