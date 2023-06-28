HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — World-renowned actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry has begun advocating for a 93-year-old Hilton Head woman fighting to keep her home.

Josephine Wright has been battling with developers who have been trying to force her to sell her land through, what she calls, a “frivolous lawsuit.”

The property has been in her family since just after the Civil War.

Perry posted News 3’s story about Wright on his personal Instagram page.

Perry wrote, “’I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

Several comments echoed support for both Perry and Wright.

“Grandma Wright what time we pulling up,” one commenter said.

Another supporter commented, “That’s a Gullah Geechee treasure!! Please protect her.”

Perry is no stranger to community activism. Through his nonprofit, The Perry Foundation, Perry works to “[empower] the economically disadvantaged to achieve a better quality of life.”

Along with Perry, Wright has gained community support from local residents on Hilton Head Island as well as town leaders.