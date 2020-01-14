Tybee’s Polk Street Beach under water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The health department is urging swimmers to stay out of the water on Tybee Island’s Polk Street Beach due to an increased level of bacteria.

The water advisory extends from the end of the beach, located on the north side of the island, to the jetty.

According to the Chatham County Health Department, the beach is not closed and only Polk Street Beach is impacted at this time.

There is no way to know if going into water under the advisory will result in any illness, so wading or swimming in the area is not recommended.

When a beach is under this advisory, it means the level of enterococcus bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.

Enterococcus bacteria is found in warm-blooded animals including humans but also birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife.

It is difficult to tell where the bacteria came from, according to the health department, but sources could include animal or boat waste or stormwater runoff.

Check out the health department’s Beach Water Advisory FAQ here for information on water testing and more.