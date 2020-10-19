Tybee’s mayor confirms drowning near 19th Street

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions has confirmed that a young man drowned Sunday near 19th St. Sessions says he reported missing at around 4:30pm. His body was recovered at around 5:00pm in the area of Alley 3.

Sessions says a red flag warning has been in place all day, because high winds were making the water rough.

The mayor tells WSAV that she and city council members were discussing ways to help make the beach safer during red flag days. She says they’re discussing everything from putting up signage showing the sandbar at low and high tide, and even the possibility of closing the 19th Street section of water to swimmers.

The mayor Sessions did not identify the young man, pending notification of his family.