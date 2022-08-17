TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island’s beaches were not always open to everyone. A new civil rights marker dedication was unveiled on Tybee Island to honor the brave African Americans who fought to make beach access equal for all.

Wednesday, their wade-in was recognized with a permanent marker.

Community members and leaders celebrated the marker at the pier and pavilion. It highlights the 1960s Savannah beach wade-ins. At that time, African Americans were not permitted on the beach. On Aug. 17th, 1960, 11 teenagers were arrested for protesting.

NAACP executive secretary, Roy Wilkins designed the wade-ins as a plan to end segregation on public beaches following the violent attacks on black protesters in Mississippi.

“It is an honor, it’s a privilege and it is exciting and it’s heartwarming to see so many past wrongs being acknowledged and action taken on,” Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

If you would like to know more about the marker and the history behind it, click or tap here.