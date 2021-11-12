Tybee taps Augusta native as new fire chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island has named its new fire chief.

Jeremy Kendrick, an Augusta native, will join the department on Nov. 29, the city announced Friday evening.

His appointment was finalized at a special city council meeting earlier in the day.

“His resume was impressive, but more impressive was his interview, his knowledge and perception, his professionalism and the opportunities he sees for Tybee,” said Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions. “He’s very excited about being here, and I think he’s going to do some really good things for us.”

Kendrick currently works as a division fire chief in Victorville, California.

He takes over the position left by Matt Harrell, who resigned earlier this year after being placed on administrative leave.