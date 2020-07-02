Tybee Strand Beach under water quality advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier is under a water quality advisory, the Chatham County Health Department reported Thursday.

The beach, which stretches from 11th Street to 18th Street, isn’t closed but beachgoers are urged not to swim or wade in the water.

Seafood caught in the area should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and thoroughly cooked before eating, the health department recommends.

The advisory was issued because testing showed a high level of enterococci bacteria, which increases the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers. The level of bacteria is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standards.

The bacteria is found in warm-blooded animals including humans, birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife. Sources could include animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste, according to the health department.

The water will be tested again and the advisory will be lifted when the EPA’s recommended standards are met.