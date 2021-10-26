Tybee Strand Beach Pier under water advisory, Coastal Health District says

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Strand Beach Pier from 11th Street to 18th Street is under a water quality advisory, the Coastal Health District (CHD) says. No other areas of the beach are affected.

CHD says the water level tested contained higher levels of a bacteria called enterococcus, that rose above the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards. The agency says occasional advisories are not unusual. The source of the bacteria could be animal waste, stormwater runoff or boating waste, according to CHD.

The agency recommends beachgoers refrain from swimming or walking in the ocean, however, the beach remains open. Any fish caught in the area should be washed extensively, CHD says.

The water will be rested and advisory lifted once the bacteria level lowers.