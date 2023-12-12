TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular restaurant on Tybee Island is celebrating their anniversary by giving back to the community.

The North Beach Bar & Grill has been serving great food to locals and visitors on Tybee for 30 years. To celebrate three successful decades, the famous beach shack launched a holiday initiative to support area organizations.

It’s a Christmas tree contest with a twist… the trees are upside down! Four local nonprofits, The Tybee Island Marine Science Center, The Greater Savannah Humane Society, Tybee Lighthouse, and Tybee Post Theater are competing for the best-decorated tree — and you get to be the judge.

You have until Jan. 12 to vote, and in case you can’t make it down to the island, you can view the upside-down Christmas trees and vote for your favorite right here.