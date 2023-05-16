TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Flavortown just got a little closer to the Coastal Empire. A Tybee Island restaurant is being featured on an upcoming episode of Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Sundae Cafe at Tybee announced Fieri’s visit to the restaurant will appear on an episode of the Food Network show premiering this Friday.

The episode is titled “Down South & South of the Border” and will feature Southern flavor and south-of-the-border style with a spin, according to Food Network.

“This moment right here was nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you Guy Fieri, Citizen Pictures (the best crew!), Food Network, our Sundae Cafe staff, amazing customers and community,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The description also mentions Fieri will visit an additional restaurant in Savannah in the episode, which airs Friday, May 19 at 9:00 p.m.