Tybee reopening some beach crossovers, parking lots

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Reopening beaches across Georgia has been a topic up for debate in recent weeks.

But with the statewide shelter order expiring, restrictions for beaches will ease up on Friday.

Still, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner is prohibiting the use of umbrellas, tents, coolers and chairs “below the ordinary high water mark” through Wednesday, May 6.

But the City of Tybee Island is opening up some parking lots and beach crossovers.

“Wish there was a manual for best practices on getting this right, but we’re trying to be mindful on what Governor Kemp’s orders are, what we can and cannot do to ensure the safety of all,” Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

Open parking lots:

Strand Avenue Lot: open from 16th Street to 17th Street. The southern part of this lot from 17th to 18th will remain closed to serve as the staging area for our dune vegetation project. Please remember to stay off the dunes.

North Beach lot: closed until further notice.

Open crossovers:

Polk Street

Gulick Street Vehicle Entrance (The wooden crossover will remain closed)

3rd Street

19th Street

Inlet Avenue

North Beach Center Street

6th Street

10th Street

14 ½

15th Street

Tybrisa

17th Street

18th Street

Closed crossovers:

The 14th Street crossover is under construction and remains closed.

The northern most crossover at North Beach remains closed due to Marine Science Center construction.

Parking and access will reopen on Alley 3. The fishing pier and restroom will remain closed

Effective immediately, all public restrooms will open with the exception of the fishing pier’s small bathroom.

Tybee’s new smoking ban also goes into effect on Friday. Smoking is allowed only between 14th and 16th streets.