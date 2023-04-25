TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — On the heels of Orange Crush — the Peach Fest is coming to Tybee.

It’s being promoted as an end-of-the-semester beach bash. The organizers tell me they are expecting around 2,000 people — so just a fraction of the 50,000 we saw last weekend.

Rance McCrary is a student at Savannah State University who plans to hit the beach this weekend. Rance says he didn’t go to Orange Crush and he prefers Peach Fest because it’s a smaller crowd full of people he knows.

“It’s basically like an end-of-the-year beach party for the people who didn’t want to come out to Orange Crush because it was a lot of people out and what not and we don’t like to be around that environment so it’s just like a fun way just to end out the school year,” said McCrary.

Tybee Island says it’s still ready for the event. City manager Shawn Gillen told me the city is aware of the social media promotion and says it’s prepping for another weekend of visitors. When asked about additional law enforcement personnel on hand for this weekend’s Peach Fest event—Gillen didn’t go into specifics about the city’s plans and whether they differ from the first responder presence last weekend.

I spoke with some locals who were upset about the Orange Crush festivities and the upcoming Peach Fest — but they didn’t want to talk on camera. One woman told me it was anything but a successful event for the local economy and was upset at the media coverage.

Breanna Jones, a visitor from Darien, Georgia says, when she heard businesses shuttered doors during Orange Crush she was confused as to why owners would make that decision, she tells me she hopes the celebration this weekend is a fun and safe one.

“Of course hold people accountable for their actions so if you see people throwing trash or things around or kinda damaging property — which we don’t want that to happen then of course you know try to hold them accountable or that’s when you get the city involved so there’s local enforcement around,” Jones said. “It’s Tybee Island, come down visit enjoy it for what it is and respect the locals, take care of the property.”