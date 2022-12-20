TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island police are investigating after for multiple pieces were stolen from a nativity scene at Saint Michael Catholic Church.

Police say they are disappointed in the act, especially during this time of year.

“We know that many in our community are shocked and disgusted over the theft of nativity scene pieces from St. Michael Catholic Church,” police posted on the department’s Facebook page. “We’re equally disappointed that someone would steal from one our local houses of worship, especially during the holidays.”

Nine figurines were abducted from the scene and police have put out images to hopefully bring them back to their rightful owner.

If you have any information, contact Tybee Island detectives at 912-786-5600.