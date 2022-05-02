TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Two reports of shots being fired at Tybee Island Beach produced no victims or suspects, police say.

The first shots fired report was on April 24, the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said. Police say they were told someone had a gun on the beach, but witnesses could not describe the person, gun or if they had heard gunshots.

TIPD also said they could not find any victims.

The following weekend on April 30, police responded to 15th Street after reports of people fleeing the area after hearing gunshots. TIPD said they spoke with several witnesses — including two cops — who said they did not hear any gunshots.

Police again found no victims.

Mayor Shirley Sessions commented on a Facebook post detailing the incidents and thanked TIPD for its service to the community.

“Covering a public beach with excessive visitors and a small police department is challenging,” Sessions wrote. “….your dedication and commitment is truly appreciated.”