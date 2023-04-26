SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of another busy weekend event on Tybee Island, local police say they’re taking steps to prepare.

Peach Fest is being promoted as a college beach bash to celebrate the end of the semester.

It follows Orange Crush, a weekend celebration that drew thousands of students to the island. With the influx of visitors came traffic backups on Highway 80 to Tybee, impacting surrounding roads on Wilmington and Talahi islands.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, there will not only be an increased presence from the island’s police and fire departments but also from Georgia State Patrol, the Chatham County Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Savannah Fire Department and Chatham Emergency Services.

Traffic controls are expected to be in place on Highway 80 and Butler Avenue on Tybee Island. The center lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles only.

In addition, police say no left turns will be allowed onto 15th and Tybrisa streets from Butler Avenue. Fifth Street will also be closed to traffic between Jones and Butler avenues.

Over Orange Crush weekend, the city said only 53 first responders were staffed for the event that brought in as many as 50,000 visitors. It’s unclear how many staffers will be on hand this weekend.

Meanwhile, there are plans for a community town hall meeting to discuss the city’s response and address any concerns about the large-scale events.

That meeting is set for May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at 78 Van Horne Avenue.

The community is asked to submit questions and comments in advance to feedback@cityoftybee.gov.