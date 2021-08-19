Tybee Police arrest man accused of displaying firearm on DUI charge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD), officers arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at others on a DUI charge.

Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of Butler Ave. just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect and the two victims, described as possibly juveniles by witnesses, had left the scene when officers arrived.

Using a vehicle description from witnesses, police located the suspect. After conducting a traffic stop, police arrested and charged the man with Open Container and Driving Under the Influence.

Officers recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

Police say the man admitted to brandishing the firearm but stated that he did so in self defense.

TIPD continues to investigate.

TIPD asks anyone who was involved with this incident or who may otherwise have pertinent information to contact them by calling (912)786-5600 or by emailing Detective TJ LeGuin at tleguin@cityoftybee.org and Detective Erica Coreno at ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.