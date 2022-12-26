TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Polar Plunge returns on Sunday, Jan. 1 — a chance to celebrate the new year with a brisk start.

The event typically sees hundreds plunging into the Atlantic Ocean from Tybee Island to benefit the Tybee Post Theater and Tybee Island Main Street.

The fun kicks off at noon on New Year’s Day by the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion.

“It’s a great way for the ENTIRE FAMILY to start off the New Year!” the event’s web page reads.

The Polar Plunge’s classic Gangs of Goofs costume contest and parade return this year, encouraging beachgoers to turn out in their best costumes for a chance to win cash prizes. Visit here for more information or to register.

Registration for the Plunge is available online and includes a souvenir long-sleeve t-shirt.