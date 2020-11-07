Tybee Polar Plunge goes virtual

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Tybee Polar Plunge is going virtual.

For the past 22 years, the Tybee Polar Plunge has been held at the Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where several thousand people have run into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean at once.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tybee Post Theater’s annual fundraiser will be held virtually. The event will still be held on New Year’s Day at high noon, but participants can choose to take the plunge anywhere they want.

Event organizers say this year, participants will not gather on the Pier or at the edge of the ocean. Instead, participants are asked to spread out across Tybee Island’s five miles of beach.

The theater is asking participants to share videos and photos of them taking the plunge. Photos will be shared on Facebook, and there will be prizes for participants including who plunged into the coldest water, who plunged at the farthest point north from Tybee, who plunged from the farthest point south, etc.

The Gang of Goofs costume contest will also still happen. Winner will be chosen based on submitted photos, and the winning gang will receive a trophy.

Registration includes a t-shirt and is $25 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12. To register, click here, or call the Tybee Post Theater office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 912-472-4790.