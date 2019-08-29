Tybee officials to sign agreement for $14 million beach renourishment project

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island officials will sign an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering Thursday that will help protect the beach community during future storms.

Mayor Jason Buelterman of Tybee Island and Col. Daniel Hibner, commander of the Corps’ Savannah District will sign a deal for a $14 million beach renourishment project.

The Corps of Engineering will have roughly 1 million to 1.3 million cubic yards of sand from a natural reserve off the island’s coast added along the beaches of Tybee Island. This will add protection for the community against future storms.

The sand addition will cost $12 million, and the city will add an additional $2.6 million for any additional costs.

The beach work will take between 60 and 90 days and is set to be complete by the end of January 2020.