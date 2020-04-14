Tybee officials remind visitors of license plate readers in place on island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — As the tourism season approaches, officials want to remind visitors that when they drive onto Tybee Island, their license plates will be read.

A license plate recognition (LPR) camera has been in use at the Lazaretto Creek Bridge since the spring of 2019, and city manager Shawn Gillen tells WSAV.com NOW that the software has been serving its purpose.

“The reader on the bridge has helped us apprehend some pretty dangerous felons from out of state over the last year, and it’s been very successful for us,” Gillen said.

He says what city officials are doing on the island is no different from what occurs throughout the county.

“If you drive anywhere in Chatham County, you’re gonna be picked up by an LPR,” Gillen said.

The City of Tybee Island and the Tybee Island Police Department shared the reminder of the camera’s presence on Facebook last Friday.

“Utilizing a camera mounted to the bridge, the system is able to read the license plate of every automobile that comes on the island, alerting police officers in seconds if an issue is detected,” the social media posts stated. “We believe this technology will help us make the island a safer place to live, work and visit.”

Gillen said that some of Tybee’s squad cars have also been equipped with the license plate readers for about six years.

The city plans to add additional readers to police vehicles in the future.

When the Lazaretto Creek Bridge camera collects information, it goes into the state system, Gillen says, to let police officers know if there’s an outstanding warrant on the vehicle, if the driver is uninsured or if registration is not valid.

“[Officers will] get a notice sent to their mobile data unit in their vehicle,” Gillen explained.

“There’s a lot of nefarious people that want to come onto the island, and our job is to protect public safety,” he said. “If we can weed out those with active warrants for those arrests, that helps.”

He noted that nearly two years ago, a Tybee Island rental house had been turned into a fentanyl factory.

“That was a bit of a wake-up call to everybody, but also, you name the crime and it’s going on, so we’re trying to limit those,” Gillen said.

Although the camera has been at the bridge for over a year, the reminder seemed to come as news to a number of Facebook users, who commented about whether the device is intrusive — or even legal.

“I think anything we do, there’s always going to be somebody that doesn’t approve of it,” Gillen said.

“We’re weighing public safety higher than that,” he added.

Gillen says neither the cameras at the bridge nor on the squad cars are being used to identify or count the non-residents visiting the island during the COVID-19 pandemic.