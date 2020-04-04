coronavirus banner

Tybee officer awaiting COVID-19 test results, 4 others self-isolate

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — As an officer with the Tybee Island Police Department awaits COVID-19 test results, four other officers are staying home.

Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen tells News 3 that the four officers had contact with the other, who is possibly infected, and are self-isolating until test results return.

It wasn’t immediately known when the officer was tested.

When asked how this might impact beach patrol — now that Georgia’s shelter-in-place negates Tybee’s local closure of beaches — Gillen said simply that other agencies would be enforcing social distancing.

He said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol would be taking that on.

