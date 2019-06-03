Tybee officer allegedly drives vehicle into marsh; 3 more stuck during removal

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are investigating after four city vehicles got stuck in the marsh.

According to the Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the agency, the first vehicle became stuck on Friday when a Tybee police officer allegedly drove an all-terrain vehicle into the marsh near Teresa Lane on the north end of the island.

It’s not immediately clear why the vehicle — a Beach Patrol ATV, according to city officials — was driven into the marsh.

CRD says the officer then allegedly attempted to use a pickup truck owned by the City of Tybee to remove the vehicle, but the pickup truck also got stuck.

Tybee city workers then reportedly tried to use two backhoes to remove the vehicles, and those also became stuck in the marsh.

An excavator from Chatham County was brought in Saturday morning and removed one of the backhoes around 1 a.m., CRD says.

But the agency says a barge and crane will likely be needed to remove the remaining three vehicles. CRD says the city is working on a removal plan with a marine contractor.

“The city has cooperated fully with the Coastal Resources Division and is working diligently to remove the vehicles,” CRD stated. “It has also voluntarily agreed to restore the marsh once the removal is complete.”

Tybee officials say the city is also conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

Video provided by Jessica Moen