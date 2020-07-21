Tybee offers transferable parking decals

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Parking Services is now offering yearly decals that can be used in multiple vehicles.

The decals will be available at $300 each. They must be displayed on the dashboard, and can only be on one car at a time.

Decals can be purchased at Tybee Island City Hall (403 Butler Ave.) with a valid driver’s license and will be available for pick up the next business day.

Payment for parking is enforced year-round, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including on weekends and holidays.

Decals for a single vehicle are still priced at $150 or $125 for those 62 years of age and older.

Hourly parking fees increased back in May from $3 to $3.50 per hour when paying at kiosks and through the Park TYB app. At standard meters, the fee is $2 an hour.

For more information, visit the parking services website here or call 912-472-5101.