TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday, communities in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry commemorated the end of slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago, known as Juneteenth.

President Abraham Lincoln called for the end of slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation but it would take two more years before the last slaves became free on June 19, 1865.

“This day means that we’re finally recognized as a human being, you know,” Victoria Johnson, a participant from Michigan, said. “Just write down in the Constitution unalienable rights, everyone has them and we have to push forward to get even more.”

On Sunday, dozens gathered for Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization’s 8th annual Juneteenth celebration and wade-in. Participants returned to the spot where 60 years ago, young African-Americans wade into the water on a segregated Tybee Beach in protest.

“This is the part of the beach we as young people would try to get in the water,” Rep. Edna Jackson said. “Some got in the water, I went to jail. But look where we are today.”

While the community has been celebrating Juneteenth for years, it wasn’t until 2021 that it officially became a national holiday.

“When we talk about the Fourth of July being freedom – it was not freedom for everyone,” said Julia Pearce, coordinator and founder of Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization. “But Juneteenth was freedom for everyone, everyone in America and that’s why we celebrate it and we’re glad that it’s a national celebration.”

Participants said it’s important to honor their ancestors on Juneteenth and continue to educate others.

“I’ve been a lifelong student and Juneteenth is something I learned from my community, not from the classroom,” Jonathan Edwards said. “So it really is about exploration, acceptance, advocacy, moving on, having a sense of community and having a sense of pride for all that Black people went through and all that we have managed to fashion despite the oppression of us.”

While Juneteenth is a time to celebrate civil rights progress in the U.S., some say there is still more to be done, including here at home.

“I want people to know that in order to get on Tybee you have to go across the Lazaretto,: Pearce said. “Lazaretto means quarantine. Who was quarantined? Enslaved Africans were quarantined right here on Tybee. There is no marker.”

The celebration by Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization spanned Saturday and Sunday, and Pearce estimates a couple hundred people took part in the festivities.