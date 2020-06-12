Tybee Lifeguards: Watch for Portuguese man o’ war

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s expected to be a rainy weekend in the Coastal Empire, but if you do venture out to the beach, lifeguards urge you to keep an eye out for the Portuguese man o’ war.

On Friday, Tybee Lifeguards posted a warning about the animal, saying so far just one has washed up on shore.

A Portuguese man o’ war is not a jellyfish but is closely related. They are typically a blue or violet color and have long tentacles that can pack a painful sting, causing welts on the skin.

If you do get stung, Tybee Lifeguards recommend cleaning the area with vinegar and applying a warm towel or warm water. And if you spot one, find a lifeguard or contact the fire department.

There have been man o’ war sightings on Tybee Island in years past and more recently in South Carolina in the Myrtle Beach area.