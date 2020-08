TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island lifeguards are reminding the public to fill in any holes on the beach they may dig after responding to stranded turtles Sunday morning.

Tybee lifeguards say a couple on vacation noticed baby turtles stranded in a hole on the beach. Staff arrived and helped them out, under the supervision of turtle expert Tammy Smith.

“Even a semi-small hole can cause problems for the wildlife,” Tybee lifeguards said.