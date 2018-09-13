Tybee leaders continue to warn of dangerous ocean conditions Video

With rip currents and high surf risks associated with Hurricane Florence, Tybee Island leaders are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

The beach is officially closed to swimmers, but even with that safety precaution, some surfers are ignoring the warnings and taking advantage of the waves. And Mayor Jason Buelterman says the waves here are still expected to reach up to 10 feet this week. He adds that the city has more sandbags at the volleyball court at Memorial Park--interested residents are welcome to those on a first-come-first-served basis.

The biggest risk right now is rip currents--especially for those who don't know how to swim.

City manager Shawn Gillen says the city is taking every precaution necessary but warns residents to pay attention to the timeline of the storm.

"There is no evacuation call yet and it's looking less and less likely if that storm pushes northward. We are keeping our eyes, as you know these things can change.

"We will be meeting with CEMA this morning around noon and then again in the evening just to keep track of it."

Gillen also says Tybee Island has prepared sewer pumps in case the projected rainfall overwhelms the system here but he advises everyone to have a plan in case Savannah goes back into the cone of Hurricane Florence.

