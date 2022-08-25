SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4.

There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love)” and Top 40 Hits “She Drives Me Out of My Mind” and “Hey, Hey, Baby”.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Tybee Pier and Pavilion. Fireworks will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. and the celebration will end at 10:30 p.m.