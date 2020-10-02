Tybee Island woman recognized for community activism with MLK Drum Major Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Tybee Island woman is being recognized for her contributions to the community with the 2020 MLK Drum Major Award.

Pat Leiby, a community organizer with Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization, is being commended for a number of events and initiatives motivated, in part, by her.

“This award is really bigger than Pat Leiby. It’s bigger than the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization,” she said. “I think it’s showing an awareness across the country of people wanting justice for everyone.”

Savannah Feed The Hungry is hosting its annual MLK Drum Major Awards on Saturday to highlight people in the area who fight for justice and work for improvement in their respective communities.

In June, Leiby organized the first social justice, peaceful protest march in Tybee Island’s 133-year history after the death of George Floyd. Over 100 people came to the march which she organized through word-of-mouth, phone calls and texts.

She also championed for more accurate racial history on the island through a race equity resolution with the city.

Now, she’s fighting to get more historic markers on the island to commemorate events from the Civil Rights Movement and during the time of slavery on the island.

“We’re so divided by race, by politics, by so many issues,” she said. “When it comes down to it, there is one race: the human race.”

From loss to activism

“In January, if you asked if I would ever lead a demonstration, I probably would’ve laughed,” said Leiby.

She says she was always aware of racial injustice around her, especially as she witnessed the events of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1970s and 1980s.

Leiby says, like many others, she thought many battles were won when the Civil Rights Act was passed.

The New Jersey native moved to Tybee with her husband from Maryland a few years ago. She was a member of Tybee MLK for a while but had to take a leave of absence from the organization when her husband became ill.

In December 2019, she lost her husband.

“During this time of mourning for him and then the killings that were happening of African American men by the police just triggered something,” she said.

She told Julia Pearce, a coordinator of Tybee MLK, that someone should organize a march on Tybee after the death of George Floyd. Pearce recommended Leiby take the lead.

“I thought she would say that she’d do it but she said, ‘Well Pat, why don’t you organize a demonstration,'” said Leiby. “And I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.'”

After she organized the first protest, another much larger protest took place on the island. Leiby and other members of Tybee MLK decided to use this momentum to propose a racial equity resolution to Tybee City Council.

Ultimately, an alternative version of the originally proposed resolution was passed.

Leiby, along with other members of Tybee MLK and the community, is now working to collect donations to erect more historic markers on the island.

What the award means

When asked how she felt about this recognition, Leiby said she was honored, but emphasized the fact that she’s not alone in this effort.

“That award is not just me, it’s the community,” she said. “No matter how well you plan a demonstration, if people don’t come out and support it, you don’t have an event.”

State Rep. Carl Gilliard, the CEO of Savannah Feed the Hungry, says he can’t think of someone more deserving of this honor.

“Her energy is a reminder that we are never at an age where it’s too late to make a difference,” said Gilliard.

Leiby says she wants to embody Dr. King’s definition of a Drum Major to continue to inspire and change the community, adding her age does not inhibit her. What matters is a willingness to keep learning.

“I’d like to use whatever time and energy I have left to make this place a better world,” she said.

The ceremony on Saturday night will also honor Sheriff John Wilcher, Commissioner Bobby Lockett and many others.